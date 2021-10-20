Sage Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 529,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,619. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

