Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $14.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.42. 5,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.