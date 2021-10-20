Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 49.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.28% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $400,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,468. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $110.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

