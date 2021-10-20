Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,515 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $69.18. 50,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.