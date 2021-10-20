Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.50) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.29 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.