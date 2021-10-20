Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

