Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SDG opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of £126.99 million and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Sanderson Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.62.
Sanderson Design Group Company Profile
