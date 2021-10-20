Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SDG opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of £126.99 million and a P/E ratio of 16.47. Sanderson Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 72.06 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.62.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

