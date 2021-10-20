Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

NYSE SC opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

