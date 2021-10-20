Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Commodore Capital Lp Purchases 36,194 Shares

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $161.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

