SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $384.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $325.00.

SBAC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $364.44.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $332.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.83. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.41 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,644,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

