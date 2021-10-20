Scala (XLA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,694.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $2,694.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

