Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was upgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.