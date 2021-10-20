Schibsted ASA’s (SBBTF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

