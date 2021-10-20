Schlumberger (SLB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Schlumberger to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schlumberger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

