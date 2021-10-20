Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Karen Akinsanya Sells 1,393 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Karen Akinsanya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.93. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 912,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,547.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

