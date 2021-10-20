Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Boosted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,115. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

