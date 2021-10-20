Scotiabank Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$113.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Get Onex alerts:

OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. Onex has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.