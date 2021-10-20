Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

FCXXF opened at $14.78 on Monday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

