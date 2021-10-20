Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 7,068,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,073. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,254,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,987 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

