SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.62.

Shares of SE opened at $366.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.05. SEA has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $197.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.51 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

