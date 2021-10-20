Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Position Cut by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 2.8% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. 39,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

