Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 103,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth $9,633,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 2,469.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 339,839 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,909,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,725,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCT opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of general commercial and retail financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans and other associated financial services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, NC.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.