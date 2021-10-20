Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.35. 11,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,336,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,499,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 162,650 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.