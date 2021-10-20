ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) PT Raised to $79.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SFBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

