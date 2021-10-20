SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,537 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 56,546 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

