SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 281,729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186,309 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 541.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 213,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 180,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 444.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 166,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

RWT opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,100.00%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

