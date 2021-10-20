SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,906 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 269.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,720,000 after acquiring an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after purchasing an additional 750,111 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 48.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $966.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

