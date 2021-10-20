SG Americas Securities LLC Has $445,000 Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $10,391,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 220.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 340,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 517.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 243,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 206,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

