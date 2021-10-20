SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

