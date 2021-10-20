SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 181,597 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

