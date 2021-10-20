Shay Capital LLC Invests $406,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $190.89 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 141.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.77.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

