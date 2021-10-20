Shay Capital LLC Invests $478,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.61.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $357.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $358.09. The company has a market cap of $377.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

