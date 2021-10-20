Shay Capital LLC Invests $531,000 in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Shay Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $146.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $548.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.64.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

