Shay Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.