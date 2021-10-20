Shay Capital LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Shay Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBP opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.38. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

