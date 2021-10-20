Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Shopify posted sales of $767.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,487.47. 711,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,458.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,368.36.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.