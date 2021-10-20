Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Rises By 29.0%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the September 15th total of 593,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,240,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $22,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

