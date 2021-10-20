Short Interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Grows By 28.4%

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,331,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Alight has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($33.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter.

ALIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

