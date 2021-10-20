Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Expands By 22.2%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $171.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

