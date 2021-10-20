Short Interest in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Declines By 23.0%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $407.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

