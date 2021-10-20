Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Declines By 21.2%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BLPG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

