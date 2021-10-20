Short Interest in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Decreases By 19.2%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 251,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -664.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

