Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expands By 32.8%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,380,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 43,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CP shares. Argus cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.