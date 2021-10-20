Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Rises By 22.3%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 581,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

