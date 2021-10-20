Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Expands By 21.7%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,500 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.

OTCMKTS IPOAF opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

