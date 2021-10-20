Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Rises By 27.6%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:EMIF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.