Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declines By 20.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 533,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 115.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,339 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $474,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.