Short Interest in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Increases By 28.8%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.79 and a beta of -0.19. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

