Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Rises By 27.6%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,605. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $454.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

