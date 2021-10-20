Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Drops By 24.9%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.57. The company had a trading volume of 67,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,458. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average is $198.59.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,485,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.